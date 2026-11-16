The nominees have been announced for the upcoming Grammy Awards!

The 2027 Grammy Awards revealed its nominees on November 16, with Korean artists Jennie, IVE, and KiiiKiiii included.

Tame Impala and Jennie’s collaboration track “Dracula” has earned them nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (NEW ERA)” are nominated for Best Asian Pop Music Performance:

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027.