Ju Ji Hoon has built up quite an impressive collection of K-dramas over the years, and it’s hard to pin him down to just one kind of role. From charming leads to darker, more complicated characters, he has shown time and time again just how versatile he is as an actor. Whether he’s making viewers fall for his character or showing a side of himself we haven’t seen before, there’s always something captivating about his performances. Here are some Ju Ji Hoon dramas that are worth adding to your watchlist!

Yoon Eun Hye plays a normal high school girl named Shin Chae Kyung who is forced into an arranged marriage with the wealthy and handsome royalty, Lee Shin (Ju Ji Hoon). Shin is not very fond of Chae Kyung at first and makes her feel pretty self-conscious, but when he starts to realize his feelings for her, this series really gives you the feels.

This is one of Ju Ji Hoon’s earliest leading roles, but it’s also one that helped establish him as a memorable leading man. He brings just the right amount of charm and aloofness to the role, making his character’s gradual transformation all the more enjoyable to watch. His on-screen pairing with Yoon Eun Hye is another highlight, and it’s easy to see why this drama remains such a beloved K-drama classic!

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2. “Kingdom”

“Kingdom” is the hit series starring Ju Ji Hoon as Lee Chang and Bae Doona as Seo Bi. It’s a zombie drama that is set in the Joseon period. Ju Ji Hoon plays crown prince Lee Chang, who is trying to find out why he is not allowed to visit his father. In order to find out, he goes to look for the doctor who is treating his father. It’s on this journey where he encounters Seo Bi and the storm of zombies that are slowly taking over the country.

Ju Ji Hoon is fantastic in this series, bringing a strong presence to the role of Crown Prince Lee Chang. As he tries to uncover the truth behind his father’s mysterious illness, he finds himself caught up in something much bigger than he could have imagined. His portrayal adds plenty of intensity to an already gripping story, and it’s easy to see why this series became such a hit.

3. “Hyena”

In “Hyena,” Yoon Hee Jae (Ju Ji Hoon) falls in love with Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) and makes it pretty clear that he wants to be with her. What Hee Jae doesn’t know is that it’s all part of Geum Ja’s master plan. Hee Jae is a lawyer at an elite law firm, and Geum Ja, who is also a lawyer, is trying to do whatever she can to get high profile cases so that she can make more money. The two realize that they’re total opposites and are better off staying away from each other, that is, until a specific case forces them to work together.

One of the most entertaining things about “Hyena” is watching Ju Ji Hoon go head-to-head with Kim Hye Soo. His character is used to getting his way, but Geum Ja is certainly not someone who makes things easy for him. Their back-and-forth makes for some particularly entertaining scenes that are passionate, and Ju Ji Hoon does a great job of balancing the more serious and comedic dynamics.

4. “Trauma Code: Heroes On Call”

Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) is an erratic but brilliant trauma surgeon who has saved countless of lives in conflict zones around the world. With his bold personality and no-nonsense attitude, he takes charge of a struggling trauma team at a university hospital and sets out to turn things around. Alongside a group of dedicated medical professionals, he works to save lives, even when it means going against the hospital’s interests.

It’s hard not to be impressed by Ju Ji Hoon’s portrayal of Baek Kang Hyuk. He’s confident, outspoken, and often completely unpredictable, but there’s no denying how talented he is as a surgeon. Ju Ji Hoon really makes the character stand out, especially in the moments when his determination to save patients puts him at odds with everyone around him.

5. “The Remarried Empress”

Empress Navier (Shin Min Ah) is blindsided when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), takes a mistress and asks for a divorce. Rather than accept defeat, Navier agrees on one condition: she gets to marry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), who has fallen in love with her.

Ju Ji Hoon seems right at home in this role, and it’s fun to see him lean into a more villainous character. As Emperor Sovieshu, he gets to show a more conniving side of his acting, bringing lots of intensity and natural talent to the script. Paired with an all-star cast that includes Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk, this is definitely one of the biggest K-dramas of the year!

Byeon Ji Sook (Soo Ae) is struggling with debt when she gets the opportunity to take over the identity of wealthy heiress Seo Eun Ha (Soo Ae), who looks exactly like her. Suddenly thrown into a world of wealth and privilege, she catches the attention of chaebol heir Choi Min Woo (Ju Ji Hoon). But how long can she keep up the act without revealing her true identity?

Ju Ji Hoon brings a certain intensity to this role, balancing Min Woo’s guarded nature with moments of vulnerability. He’s particularly compelling as this character, showing just how well he can portray someone who isn’t always easy to read. It’s another great example of his ability to make even the most complicated characters interesting to watch.

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Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun) is an elite ranger at Mount Jiri National Park and is known for rescuing missing and injured hikers. She is partnered with rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon), and the two quickly become a team. However, a mysterious accident leaves Yi Kang injured and Hyun Jo in a coma, with the truth gradually unfolding through flashbacks.

Ju Ji Hoon brings an interesting dynamic to the series, especially through his partnership with Jun Ji Hyun. The two have a natural rapport that makes their scenes together enjoyable to watch. Although their relationship isn’t necessarily romantic, their growing bond adds another layer to the story, leaving viewers curious to see how their connection develops.

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Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi) have been enemies since childhood, but after 18 years apart, they reunite at their old high school. Now working respectively as its chairman and a physical education teacher, their old rivalry resurfaces, bringing out unresolved feelings along with it.

Ju Ji Hoon has played his fair share of intense and complicated characters, which makes it all the more fun to see him in a romantic comedy. In “Love Your Enemy,” he gets to let loose a little and show off the charm and playful energy that make him such an entertaining actor to watch. It’s a side of him that’s always a pleasure to see!

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!