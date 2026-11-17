Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok face another turning point in their relationship in MBC’s “The Perfect Lie.”

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

In the poster, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) stand in the same space, yet their gazes are directed in opposite directions. This suggests that the facts Min Joon Ho wants to show the world and the truth Kang Ji Sun wants to reveal to everyone are at odds.

Min Joon Ho’s gaze, concealing countless secrets, is chillingly cold, sending a shiver down the spine, while Kang Ji Sun’s eyes burn with unwavering determination, hinting at a truth she is determined to bring to light.

The tagline, “It’s time to tell the truth,” teases an increasingly intense battle over the truth and the psychological warfare surrounding the two characters. The special poster further highlights the nature of their relationship, portraying two people whose paths seem destined never to align.

The second half of the series is expected to reveal Min Joon Ho’s chilling true colors as he sheds his mask while showcasing Kang Ji Sun’s desperate struggle against him.

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)