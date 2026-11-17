Coupang Play’s beauty competition show “Just Makeup” is set to return for its second season!

On November 17, the production team officially announced the show’s return, unveiling a new lineup of MCs through the release of posters and a teaser. The lineup features Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Lim Yoona, aespa’s Winter, Jang Do Yeon, and TWICE’s Nayeon.

“Just Makeup” is a large-scale makeup survival competition in which some of the leading makeup artists in K-beauty go head-to-head, competing solely on the strength of their skills. Contestants showcase their distinctive techniques and artistic sensibilities as they vie for the top spot.

The posters feature striking visuals, pairing each of the five MCs with a different makeup tool. Centered around the show’s signature pink brush, each poster combines it with mascara, lipstick, a pencil, a makeup puff, or eyeliner. The pairing of each makeup tool with its respective MC reflects the experience and refined techniques that makeup artists have honed to create a truly polished look.

The teaser featuring all five MCs also offers a glimpse of the newly assembled hosting lineup in action. While retaining the intense competition and suspense that defined Season 1, the second season is expected to bring fresh energy through the five MCs’ distinct perspectives and personalities. Drawing on their keen interest in makeup and the artists behind it, the MCs will actively engage with the competition, adding a new dimension of entertainment to the program.

Particular attention is also focused on the dynamic among the 60 contestants who will showcase their exceptional skills in each episode, the four judges tasked with evaluating their work, and the five MCs. The synergy among them as they fulfill their respective roles, coupled with unexpected developments, is expected to be another major highlight of Season 2.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Just Makeup 2” will premiere on November 27 at 5 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lim Yoona in her film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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