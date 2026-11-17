“What a Boss Wants” has released new stills capturing an unexpected sleepover at Sung Hoon’s home!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Spoilers

Previously, Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae signed a three-month contract as CEO and secretary, asserting that there was no chance they would fall for each other. Lee Eun Chae, whose secret activities as Soo were hindered by her office life, headed to a concert venue where she received help from Moon Tae Kyung (Lee Jung Shin) after an accidental encounter.

Meanwhile, Kwon Do Hyuk got jealous when Moon Tae Kyung handed Lee Eun Chae a bouquet. He threw the flowers in the trash, leading to another clash with Lee Eun Chae, foreshadowing the start of a love triangle.

The newly released stills capture attention as they show Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae lying side-by-side in the same bed. Lee Eun Chae, who was quietly watching a drunken, sleeping Kwon Do Hyuk, finds herself cautiously reaching out to touch his face. Amidst the strange vibes forming between the two, who usually bicker, curiosity is piqued as to how they ended up in such close proximity.

On the other hand, Kwon Do Hyuk becomes highly sensitive to Lee Eun Chae’s plans for a sleepover. Frustrated by her father’s strict curfew, Lee Eun Chae decides to spend the night at the home of Kim Dong Woo (Yoo Shin), a member of India Red.

Kwon Do Hyuk, who happens to be leaving his laboratory, overhears Lee Eun Chae’s phone conversation and his facial expression hardens. Attention is focused on how Kwon Do Hyuk will react after hearing that she intends to stay the night at another man’s house.

Meanwhile, Moon Tae Kyung shows his gentle side, offering a bright smile to Lee Eun Chae. Having discovered that Lee Eun Chae is India Red’s vocalist Soo, he promises to keep her secret, which she has even hidden from her own family. He further makes her smile by promising to bring a bouquet of flowers to her next performance. As Moon Tae Kyung gradually grows closer to Lee Eun Chae through such thoughtful consideration, anticipation builds regarding the relationship they will form in the future.

Episode 3 “What a Boss Wants” airs on November 18 at 10:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, catch up on the first two episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki:

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