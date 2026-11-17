SBS’s upcoming drama “Good Partner 2” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming ahead of its premiere!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released stills capture the cast’s impressive performances as well as the warm and friendly atmosphere on set.

Fully immersed in their respective roles, Jang Nara can be seen frequently checking the monitor and discussing scenes with others, even during breaks, while Kim Hye Yoon remains focused on rehearsals.

Park Hae Jin, who plays Park Tae Soo, a rival whose office is located just one floor away, carefully reviews scenes with director Seo Min Jung. Meanwhile, P.O flashes a playful smile, bringing to life Jeon Eun Ho, the cheerful source of energy at Rebom Law Firm.

The cast members also shared their affection for one another. Jang Nara described Kim Hye Yoon as “an adorable, rabbit-like actress who is mature and intelligent at work and the team’s source of energy.” She added that P.O “has so much energy that I’ve never seen him get tired, and he’s a friend who resembles Eun Ho.” She also praised Park Hae Jin as “a surprisingly adorable and humorous colleague who takes great care of everyone on the team.”

Kim Hye Yoon returned the compliments, saying, “I had a wonderful time acting because my seniors always looked after me on set and made me feel comfortable.”

P.O shared, “I’m always so grateful to Jang Nara for being such a wonderful acting partner. Above all, I’m happy and grateful to be working with her on her first season-based series, especially since that series is ‘Good Partner.’” He went on to describe Kim Hye Yoon as “someone on the same wavelength as me, with whom I connect so well that it’s hard to put into words,” adding that he hopes to work with her again. He also praised Park Hae Jin as “a senior colleague with warm, puppy-like charm who creates a comfortable atmosphere for acting.”

Park Hae Jin also shared that Jang Nara had been a great help to him throughout the filming of Season 2. He described Kim Hye Yoon as “a rabbit-like mood maker full of energy” and P.O as “an actor whose natural sense of humor makes it difficult to tell whether he’s being himself or acting.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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