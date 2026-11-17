Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has released a new teaser!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic efforts of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who ventures out to save them.

In the newly released teaser, Wang Hee (Claudia Kim) displays her resolute character with the firm declaration, “I do not want peace negotiations, nor do I want Goryeo to become a vassal state.” Having closed off her heart due to a political marriage and the pain of losing someone dear to her, Wang Hee begins to change after meeting the young general Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun). A former member of the Gyeonryong Army, Baek Gyeol deeply understands her feelings, and the two gradually form a special bond.

The situation takes a dramatic turn when Baek Gyeol volunteers to lead the escort squad tasked with retrieving the Avalokitesvara Bead, Goryeo’s last hope for salvation. Tension mounts as the escort unit comes under attack from Mongolian forces, and Baek Gyeol is shown with arrows piercing his body. After hearing reports that the squad has been nearly wiped out, Wang Hee desperately pleads, “Are you going to give up on the Avalokitesvara Bead? Please help me get to Myeongju,” before deciding to take matters into her own hands.

In one scene, Wang Hee declares, “It’s my turn to protect Gyeol,” revealing her determination to protect the person she loves. However, with Wang Mu (Yoon Kyun Sang), the commander tasked with defending Wonju Fortress, also becoming entangled in the situation, the teaser hints at a difficult journey ahead for Wang Hee. Her transformation from a sheltered princess into a woman who takes charge of her own destiny and ventures into danger is set to drive the drama’s storyline.

Watch the teaser below!

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki:

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And watch Claudia Kim in “Chimera”:

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