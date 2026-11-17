Get ready for special appearances in “The Remarried Empress”!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

In the upcoming episodes, Uhm Ji Won will join as Emperor Sovieshu ‘s mother and former empress of the Eastern Empire, exuding a sophisticated aura.

Lee Jun Hyuk will join as King Wharton III, Prince Heinrey’s older brother and the king of the Western Empire, showcasing great charisma.

Kang Han Na takes on the role of Queen Krista of the Western Empire, portraying her character’s complicated emotions behind an elegant smile.

The next episodes of “The Remarried Empress” will air on November 18. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “The Ordinary Jackpot” below:

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Also watch Kang Han Na in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” on Viki:

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