“Crash 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its second episode!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

Spoilers

The first episode showed the T.C.I. team’s struggles as they continued to be treated as outsiders, their first mission as a regional investigative unit, and the sudden acceleration accident they encountered. The episode ended with a shocking scene in which Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) and a junior researcher were riding in a car that suddenly went out of control due to someone’s interference before ultimately exploding just as they were about to secure a crucial piece of evidence.

The newly released stills show Cha Yeon Ho and Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) staring helplessly at the burning vehicle. Having missed a crucial piece of evidence right before their eyes, the two now face the challenge of finding a way out of the crisis.

Other stills capture Min So Hee and Woo Dong Gi (Lee Ho Chul) struggling to hide their shock at an unbelievable discovery. With evidence pointing to a possible “premeditated murder” rather than a simple accident, viewers are left wondering what other shocking twist awaits the team.

Another intriguing moment features Cha Yeon Ho back behind the wheel. A junior researcher beside him clutches her seat belt as if the vehicle is experiencing trouble once again, while even Min So Hee, an exceptionally skilled driver, covers her face in alarm. Amid the chaos, Cha Yeon Ho remains unusually calm, adding to the suspense over what unexpected danger the team may be facing this time.

The production team of “Crash 2” commented, “In the second episode, clues to the truth behind the suspected sudden acceleration accident will be revealed. Please look forward to the T.C.I. team’s satisfying efforts as they relentlessly dig into the tangled relationships surrounding the case.”

The next episode of “Crash 2” will air on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the first episode on Viki below:

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