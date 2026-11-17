MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has unveiled the first stills of Gong Myoung as a professional baseball player!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

Gong Myoung plays Kang Hae Hwan, a right-handed pitcher for the professional baseball team Miracles who is considered a prodigy and has even had the opportunity to play in Major League Baseball.

He enjoyed a successful career from a young age thanks to his exceptional talent, but an unexpected incident put his future as a player in jeopardy. He has since spent two years focusing on rehabilitation.

His life takes a new turn when his first love Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), whom he reunites with after 11 years, becomes his sports agent, raising curiosity about how their relationship will develop.

In the newly released stills, Gong Myoung wears the Miracles uniform as he takes the mound, looking every bit like a real baseball player. His athletic build and broad shoulders stand out, while his natural pitching stance and focused expression capture the presence of a professional athlete.

Another still offers a glimpse of Kang Hae Hwan during his glory days, when he was at the top of his game. Now that he has left those shining moments behind and is enduring a lengthy rehabilitation, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the mound.

According to the production team, Gong Myoung also devoted considerable effort to building a convincing portrayal of his character, focusing on both his physique and baseball training. He worked out consistently to develop a build similar to that of a professional baseball player and began preparing for filming by learning the fundamentals of a pitcher’s stance and movements.

The production team praised his dedication, saying, “Whenever Gong Myoung steps onto the mound, everyone on set is amazed. His remarkable resemblance to an actual professional baseball player, as well as his extraordinary passion and hard work for the character, are evident in every moment.”

They added, “Please look forward to the many sides of Kang Hae Hwan that Gong Myoung will portray, from his glorious days at the top to his journey of overcoming setbacks and getting back on his feet.”

“On Your Ground” is scheduled to premiere in December.

While waiting, watch Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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