NewJeans has hit the 100 million mark on YouTube with the performance version of their debut track!

In the early hours of the morning on November 18, NewJeans’ “‘Attention’ Official MV (Performance ver.)” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to do following “‘Hype Boy’ Official MV (Performance ver.1),” “‘OMG’ Official MV (Performance ver.1),” “Super Shy,” “Cookie,” “ETA,” and “‘Supernatural’ Official MV (Part.1).”

NewJeans first released the “Performance ver.” music video for “Attention” on July 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. KST, meaning that it just took over four years, three months, and 26 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to NewJeans!

Watch the performance version of “Attention” again below: