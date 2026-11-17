82MAJOR will be taking the stage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2026 Jingle Ball Village in Los Angeles!

On November 17 local time, the LA radio station officially announced the lineup of artists who will be performing at its annual Jingle Ball Village.

In addition to 82MAJOR, this year’s lineup of performers includes Kylie Cantrall, Justine Skye, SZN4, and the winner of the “Next Music Star” contest.

The upcoming holiday event will take place on December 4 at 3 p.m. before LA’s Jingle Ball concert.