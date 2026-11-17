The stars of TVING’s upcoming drama “The Substitute” have shared their thoughts on working together!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three high school students whose conflicting goals and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center of the story is a top-ranking student who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

Bae Hyeon Seong stars as Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect student who has everything from a wealthy background to handsome looks and excellent grades, but whose entire image is nothing more than a facade. Cha Kang Yoon stars as Kang Geon Tae, a scholarship student from a low-income family who is consistently ranked first in his class at Jeonggyeong High School, a prestigious school filled with wealthy classmates. Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, Kang Geon Tae’s best friend, who both admires and is jealous of him.

Although the relationships between their three characters turn dark and complicated in the drama, the three actors shared a close bond in real life while filming the series.

Bae Hyeon Seong remarked, “Both [Cha Kang Yoon and Joo Hee Dong] approached me warmly from the beginning, so we quickly became close, and we were able to act comfortably during filming.”

Cha Kang Yoon chimed in, “It was a set where someone could have gotten hurt if everyone didn’t stay focused, but everyone came together as one and stayed focused throughout, so we were able to successfully wrap up filming.”

Park Yoon Ho recalled, “Throughout filming, it really felt like we were friends going to school together.” He continued, “We spent a lot of time talking about trivial, everyday things on set. I think that might be why we were able to portray the relationships between the Jeonggyeong High School trio even more naturally in the drama.”

“The Substitute” premieres on November 23 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out trailers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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