Season 2 of ENA’s “Crash” is on the rise!

On November 17, “Crash 2” enjoyed a significant rise in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of the drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent, marking a jump of nearly one full percentage point from its premiere rating of 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love in Disguise” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Crash 2”!

Check out the first two episodes of “Crash 2” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or refresh your memory by binge-watching Season 1 of “Crash” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)