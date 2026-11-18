“Family Matters” will be back with a new season!

“Family Matters” tells the story of a mother with the special ability to freely edit people’s memories. Using her powers, she teams up with her family to wreak havoc on bad guys. In Season 2, Young Soo’s (Bae Doona) family, who moves to a new city, begin to face the truth of the past, chase the root of evil, and set out for revenge.

The newly released poster announcing Season 2 depicts Young Soo and her trademark line, “Now, pay attention.” Young Soo looks straight onwards between two blenders, raising tension with her meaningful gaze even while surrounded by ordinary everyday items. The fresh yet chilling atmosphere captures the eccentric style of the drama, raising anticipation for Young Soo’s new family plans.

The teaser released alongside the poster captures the family as they begin to make their move in the new city with Young Soo at the center. Uncle Cheol Yong (Park Byung Eun) newly joins the team, showcasing a shocking transformation with a mustache and wig, while grandfather Kang Sung (Baek Yoon Sik) remains a steady presence.

Meanwhile, Ji Hoon (Lomon) and Ji Woo (Lee Su Hyun) will showcase more intense action at the prestigious school Gwangin High School. As each of the family members move independently, they raise excitement for how they will face off against the evil lurking in the dark.

Watch the teaser below!

“Family Matters 2” is slated to premiere on December 18 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Season 1 of “Family Matters” on Viki:

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