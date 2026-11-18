Upcoming film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled new stills featuring Suzy!

Based on a 2012 novel, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

Suzy plays Sa Gang, a woman who cannot bring herself to let go of a relationship that has already ended. After deciding to end the relationship, she struggles to cope with the aftermath on her own.

However, at a 7 a.m. breakfast gathering attended by people with similar emotional wounds, she unexpectedly comes across an item connected to someone else’s breakup. Suzy is expected to add emotional depth to the film through her delicate portrayal of Sa Gang’s evolving feelings as she navigates life after the breakup.

The newly released character stills capture various moments in Sa Gang’s life, from the breakup itself to her everyday experiences in its aftermath. The loneliness subtly reflected in her otherwise composed expression, in particular, hints at her inner turmoil as she continues to grapple with the end of the relationship.

Suzy’s expressive eyes also draw attention as she conveys a complex range of emotions, from appearing to go about her daily routine as though nothing has happened to confronting the overwhelming sadness that washes over her when she is alone.

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” is set to hit theaters on December 30. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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