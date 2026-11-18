tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has teased the dynamic between Kim Woo Bin and his team!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

Kim Woo Bin takes on the role of Jung Min Yong, the head coach of Dukchun High School’s baseball team, where he is set to develop a unique teacher-student relationship with a group of colorful players.

The newly released stills capture the delightful teamwork between Jung Min Yong and the Dukchun High School baseball team. As their leader, Jung Min Yong possesses the supernatural ability to see a person’s baseball potential. In one still, he confidently leads the players with charisma, enthusiastically applauding them with the assurance that comes from his extraordinary ability.

Other stills also show members of the Dukchun High School baseball team filling the stadium.

Kim Woo Bin shared, “I was deeply moved and energized by the enthusiasm of the Dukchun High School kids from the very first day we met and greeted each other at the script reading. Throughout filming, I was moved and grateful every time I watched the players give their all without holding back while filming the game scenes.”

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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