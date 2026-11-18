SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled a trio of villains who will interfere with Park Min Young’s work life!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released stills feature Jung Hae Kyun, Jo Bok Rae, and Cha Chung Hwa—a trio of office villains who will interfere with the work life of workaholic Kang Yi Ji and her romance with younger intern Han Sun Woo.

Jung Hae Kyun plays Song Byeong Je, Kang Yi Ji’s former mentor and the head of the Korea branch of Chronic Motors. While he appears gentle on the surface, Song Byeong Je is a quintessential bossy superior who prioritizes protecting his own position above all else. He is expected to draw the ire of viewers by favoring Jung Ki Tae (Jo Bok Rae), who is skilled at office politics and climbing the corporate ladder, over the capable Kang Yi Ji.

Jo Bok Rae plays Jung Ki Tae, a deputy manager in the Legal Team 2 and Kang Yi Ji’s rival for promotion to department head. Unlike Kang Yi Ji, who reached her current position through performance and skill, Jung Ki Tae is a “parachute” hire who climbed the ranks using his connections and ability to read the room. He faces off intensely against Kang Yi Ji for the vacant department head position, revealing a detestable side that focuses more on office politics than work.

Cha Chung Hwa transforms into Lee Jung Eun, the Management Support Team leader and the right-hand woman of the Song Byeong Je line. Lee Jung Eun acts servile toward her superiors while unhesitatingly abusing her power over subordinates. She views Kang Yi Ji as an eyesore and puts a stop to her at every turn.

All eyes are on whether Kang Yi Ji can overcome the villain trio’s interference to protect both her career and her love life.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

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