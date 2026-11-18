“Summer Vacation” has released a new making-of video!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

The new video offers a glimpse of a heart-fluttering back hug scene between Jin Young and Cho Yi Hyun. As they filmed their first scene together, the two actors discussed and rehearsed the scene with the director in a cheerful atmosphere. Despite feeling a little awkward at first, they soon got into the rhythm and successfully brought the sweet moment to life. Cho Yi Hyun also praised Jin Young’s experience on set.

When asked how it felt to film a back hug scene on their first day of filming together, Jin Young said, “That’s why it feels even more awkward. But coincidentally, this scene happens to have that awkward excitement,” with Cho Yi Hyun agreeing.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Summer Vacation” airs every Monday and Tuesday.

Catch up on “Summer Vacation” on Viki with subtitles below:

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