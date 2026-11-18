MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has released its first stills of Sung Joon in character!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

Sung Joon plays Yoon Yi Seok, a sidearm pitcher for the professional baseball team Miracles. Yoon Yi Seok is both a friend and a rival of Kang Hae Hwan, with whom he has shared the same dream of becoming a baseball player since their high school days. Unlike Kang Hae Hwan, who drew attention for his extraordinary talent from a young age, Yoon Yi Seok spent a long time struggling in the minor leagues but never gave up and continued to hone his skills. Through consistent hard work, he eventually rose to become the team’s ace.

However, Yoon Yi Seok’s feelings toward Kang Hae Hwan are far from simple. His affection for him as a friend coexists with his competitive drive to beat him as a fellow player. As Kang Hae Hwan’s return to baseball is expected to bring new changes to their relationship, attention is focused on the rivalry and friendship that will unfold between them.

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Seok taking the mound in his Miracles uniform. Yi Seok gazes intently at the batter, displaying the composure and concentration of a pitcher with years of experience.

Another photo captures Yi Seok raising his arm high as he savors a moment of victory. The confidence and composure of Yoon Yi Seok—who has grown into an ace after experiencing countless matchups on the mound—are clearly evident.

From his dynamic pitching form to his focused gaze and expressions while facing off against batters, Sung Joon naturally embodies the aura of a real athlete. He is expected to add depth to the character by perfectly portraying not only the experience of someone who has reached the top through years of hard work but also his fierce desire to win.

The production team also expressed their anticipation for Sung Joon’s performance, remarking, “Actor Sung Joon convincingly portrays the composure unique to a veteran pitcher and his determination to win. Please look forward to seeing what kind of relationship Kang Hae Hwan and Yoon Yi Seok, longtime friends and rivals, will develop amid their fierce competition, as well as Sung Joon’s portrayal of Yoon Yi Seok.”

“On Your Ground” is scheduled to premiere in December.

While waiting, watch Sung Joon in “Casting a Spell to You” on Viki!

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