tvN’s drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the comedy trio Asura announced their disbandment. Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin) lost even a rare opportunity to appear on a show after being told they lacked name recognition. Frustrated that nothing worked despite their hard work, the three ultimately decided to call it quits. However, Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam), the group’s No. 1 fan, refused to accept their decision and set out to stop the breakup.

In the newly released stills, Go Eun Young visits Kang Tae Gu at his home and begs him to reconsider the decision. Although he turns down her request, she refuses to give up. She even grabs him by the collar, desperately pleading with him to keep Asura together.

Go Eun Young’s heartfelt pleas finally seem to get through to Kang Tae Gu, who suddenly breaks down in tears after hearing her words. His unexpected reaction leaves Kim Nam Il and Han Jun Seo just as stunned. What did Go Eun Young say to move him, and will his tears be enough to change Asura’s decision to disband?

Episode 3 of “Happy Anding” will air on November 18 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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