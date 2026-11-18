Ha Yun Kyung has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Geol Seung, a tavern keeper in the marketplace and a guide tasked with leading an escort convoy on an unpredictable journey. As one of the key characters involved in the quest for the Sacred Jewel, Geol Seung joins the escort team at Baek Gyeol’s (Ahn Bo Hyun) suggestion and embarks on a journey to protect the nation. With Baek Gyeol’s arrival bringing changes to her previously peaceful life, she is set to add vitality to the arduous journey as the only woman in the escort team.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Ha Yun Kyung shared, “I liked the story of the characters growing as they go through war and hardships. The escort team’s struggle to find the sacred treasure that protects the nation, as well as the friendship, love, and family bonds that blossom along the way, deeply moved me.”

Describing her character Geol Seung, she explained, “She has many different charms. Although she is technically a runaway slave, she lives as the proprietress of a successful tavern in the marketplace, relying on her naturally sly personality and resourcefulness. Having grown up and received her education at a temple, she is skilled in martial arts and medicine. She may seem like someone who only looks out for herself, but she is actually a very affectionate and warm-hearted person. Although she grew up experiencing many hardships, she also has a pure and innocent side.”

On how she prepared for the role, Ha Yun Kyung revealed, “We had to run through mountains and fields day and night and fight battles against the Mongol army, so it required a lot of stamina. I learned action scenes and horseback riding and also took lessons in the Gangwon dialect. Since I was the only woman in the escort team, I was initially concerned about the difference in physical strength, but the bond and teamwork among the actors were so strong that I was able to keep up.”

Geol Seung is also a character Ha Yun Kyung had always wanted to portray at least once in her acting career. She said, “I think she is a character who isn’t one-dimensional or superficial, but rather becomes more intriguing and charming the more you watch her. I wanted to create a character whom people would want to comfort when watching her, but who could actually offer comfort and solace in return.”

She then chose “tomboyish,” “versatile,” and “free-spirited” as the keywords that best represent Geol Seung, describing her as “a bold and free-spirited person who may be a bit of a tomboy but reveals more of her diverse charms the more you get to know her.”

She also spoke about the close bond she developed with her fellow cast members while working on the drama. Ha Yun Kyung shared, “We traveled all over the country for a year and spent all four seasons together like a family, to the point where we could understand one another just by looking into each other’s eyes. We approached filming with a strong sense of camaraderie, like brothers-in-arms.”

She added, “We did a lot of practice so that the actors could perform as many of the battle scenes themselves as possible. The different weapons each character uses and the action sequences that go with them, as well as the acting synergy with such talented actors, were the most exhilarating parts for me.”

Finally, Ha Yun Kyung remarked, “I remember the excitement and nervousness I felt when I first read the script. I hope this drama will deeply move viewers and leave a lasting impression on them. I ask for your interest and support.”

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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