Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho have shared what viewers should look forward to in their upcoming drama “The Substitute”!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three high school students whose conflicting goals and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center of the story is a top-ranking student who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

Bae Hyeon Seong, who plays Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect model student hiding deep-seated feelings of inferiority and pent-up emotions, shared, “I think it would be interesting to focus on the unpredictable events and the relationships that change as things unfold. The dynamics between characters who hold each other’s weaknesses also keep shifting, which makes their relationships fascinating. You may find different aspects of the story compelling depending on which character you relate to.”

He added, “Events start unfolding rapidly from the very first episode. The story will become even more exciting as the episodes progress, so I hope you enjoy watching.”

Cha Kang Yoon plays Kang Geon Tae, a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends the prestigious Jeonggyeong High School on a special scholarship. Faced with the harsh reality of poverty, he makes a dangerous choice. As a key point to watch, he said, “I hope viewers will pay attention to how the relationships among the three students unfold and how Geon Tae navigates the difficult reality he faces.”

Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, Geon Tae’s close friend who admires him and always stays by his side. “One of the drama’s most compelling aspects is how the characters’ relationships become increasingly tangled and, as their individual perspectives come to light, bring unexpected twists that keep viewers on edge until the very end,” he said. “I hope viewers will pay attention to what each character wants to protect and why they make the choices they do.”

“The Substitute” premieres on November 23 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out trailers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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