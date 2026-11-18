“What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

In the upcoming third episode, Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae will spend more time together at the company. Although they continue to butt heads over just about everything, they gradually begin to grow closer.

In one scene, the two bicker over what to have for lunch, disagreeing from the moment they start choosing the menu. After settling on jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) and finishing their meal, Kwon Do Hyuk is left with a stain on his white shirt. Lee Eun Chae attempts to clean it with a tissue, but his visibly hostile and reluctant reaction to the unexpected physical contact catches her off guard.

However, another unexpected shift begins to emerge in their usually combative relationship. When Kwon Do Hyuk later suffers from indigestion, Lee Eun Chae instinctively takes his hand and looks after him with genuine concern. Although he is once again caught off guard by her sudden touch, something in her heartfelt words seems to soften his expression, hinting at a new development in their relationship.

An unexpected incident also awaits Kwon Do Hyuk, who has long suffered from severe insomnia. As he quietly listens to Lee Eun Chae sing, he gradually drifts off into a deep sleep on a bench. How does her singing help him finally find rest? And what will this unexpected moment mean for their relationship?

Episode 3 of “What a Boss Wants” will air on November 18 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the first two episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)