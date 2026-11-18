Woo Davi, Kang Ae Sim, and Kim Hyun Jin embark on a special journey together in the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track.”

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life. Each installment is named after a song that inspired its story.

The first installment, titled “A Letter for You,” follows Kim Na Eun (Woo Davi), who considers giving up music after the death of her beloved cat, Haru. Along the way, she meets the owner of a variety store (Kang Ae Sim) that sells animal language translators and Lee Jun Young (Kim Hyun Jin), a part-time employee at a camera shop. Together, they help her overcome the pain of loss and find the courage to sing again.

Woo Davi plays Kim Na Eun, a singer-songwriter who struggles with pet loss syndrome after losing her beloved cat, Haru. Kang Ae Sim plays the owner of a variety store who pursues her dream of becoming a singer by auditioning, while Kim Hyun Jin takes on the role of Lee Jun Young, a camera shop employee who dreams of becoming a film director.

The newly released stills capture the three characters pursuing their respective dreams.

After losing Haru, Kim Na Eun develops stage fright and visits the variety store that sold the animal language translator, hoping to hear her cat’s final message.

The store owner makes her an unexpected offer: she will repair the translator if Na Eun writes a song for her upcoming audition. The owner then asks Jun Young, the camera shop employee, to film her audition video, bringing the three together as they work toward their individual goals.

Still struggling with grief, Na Eun begins working on the song out of her desperate desire to hear Haru’s final message. Meanwhile, Jun Young’s gentle gestures toward Na Eun hint at a budding romance. As the three, each with their own story, gradually grow closer through music, viewers are curious to see whether Na Eun can complete the song with their help and finally hear Haru’s last message.

“A Letter for You” will air on November 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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