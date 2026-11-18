2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” has unveiled new stills ahead of its release!

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life. Each installment is named after a song that inspired its story.

The second installment, “After the Show,” is a heartwarming romance about a current affairs program producer who is reassigned to a children’s show on the verge of cancellation. As she unexpectedly becomes deeply involved in the lives of its staff members, she begins to rediscover her childhood innocence and grow into a better adult.

Pyo Ye Jin plays Na Hye Mi, a passionate producer who has devoted herself to current affairs programs with the belief that she must uncover the truth. She will portray Hye Mi’s transformation from a coolheaded, pragmatic professional into a warmer adult as she clashes with and gradually grows closer to those around her. Lee Ki Taek plays Gu Jun Young, a writer for the children’s program “Bingu and Baengu.” With his gentle charm, he slowly melts Hye Mi’s heart.

The newly released stills capture the unusual atmosphere surrounding Na Hye Mi and Gu Jun Young. With her arms crossed and no hint of a smile, Hye Mi exudes the coolheaded personality of a current affairs producer. Jun Young, meanwhile, wears an unusually somber expression, while the staff members standing beside them add to the intrigue about what might have happened.

In contrast, Ki Bong Sik (Kang Hong Seok), dressed in a dog costume, and little mail carrier Im Min Sung (Jung Han Sol) look as though they have stepped straight out of a cartoon. The contrast between Hye Mi’s pragmatic nature and the childlike world of the show’s staff raises anticipation for the fresh dynamic they will create together.

After working as a producer for “Report 60 Minutes,” Na Hye Mi is reluctantly assigned to “Bingu and Baengu.” She joins forces with writer Gu Jun Young, Ki Bong Sik, who plays Baengu, and little mail carrier Im Min Sung to produce the show. Although she initially clashes with the kindhearted Jun Young at every turn, the two gradually begin to open up to each other as they spend more time together.

Can the two, despite their contrasting personalities, join forces to save “Bingu and Baengu” from cancellation?

“After the Show” will air on November 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Pyo Ye Jin in “Taxi Driver 3” below:

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And watch Lee Ki Tae in “The Practical Guide to Love” on Viki:

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