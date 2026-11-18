Over three months after its release, Stray Kids’ “THIS & THAT” is back in the top half of the Billboard 200!

On November 17 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ 10th mini album “THIS & THAT” had jumped a whopping 61 spots to No. 79 in its 14th week on the Billboard 200 (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States). The EP originally debuted at No. 1 on the chart back in August.

“THIS & THAT” also climbed back up to No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States, in addition to holding steady at No. 3 on the World Albums chart.

Finally, Stray Kids rose to No. 37 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, jumping 15 ranks in their 156th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!