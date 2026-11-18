ILLIT will be scaling back their upcoming comeback promotions and previously scheduled activities due to the members’ health.

On November 18, BELIFT LAB announced that Yunah, Minju, and Wonhee had all recently “received medical attention due to high fevers and body aches, and were advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest and recovery.”

As “Wonhee and Iroha also require ongoing care regarding their ankle injuries,” the agency went on to state, “To prioritize the members’ recovery, we have decided to scale back the music show appearances for the fifth mini album and other promotional activities scheduled for next week.”

“Regarding the upcoming 2026 MAMA AWARDS on November 20th, we will be coordinating with the organizers on ILLIT’s participation,” continued BELIFT LAB. “For the MAMA AWARDS and certain other previously confirmed official activities, the extent and format of the members’ participation will be adjusted as needed based on their health on the day of the events.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.



We would like to provide some information regarding ILLIT’s promotional schedule for their fifth mini album.



Recently, Yunah, Minju, and Wonhee received medical attention due to high fevers and body aches, and were advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest and recovery.

Wonhee and Iroha also require ongoing care regarding their ankle injuries.



To prioritize the members’ recovery, we have decided to scale back the music show appearances for the fifth mini album and other promotional activities scheduled for next week.



Regarding the upcoming 2026 MAMA AWARDS on November 20th, we will be coordinating with the organizers on ILLIT’s participation. For the MAMA AWARDS and certain other previously confirmed official activities, the extent and format of the members’ participation will be adjusted as needed based on their health on the day of the events.



We know many GLLIT have been looking forward to the music shows and we kindly ask for your generous understanding.

We will do our best to support the artists’ swift recovery.



Thank you.

Wishing all of the ILLIT members full and speedy recoveries!