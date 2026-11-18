The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from October 12 to November 12.

“100 Days of Deception” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,225,025. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Kim You Jung,” “Kim Hyun Joo,” and “Park Jinyoung,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “suspenseful,” “immersive,” and “surpass.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 96.73 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “Love on the Menu” held onto its spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,057,161.

“The Remarried Empress” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,385,401, while “Love in Disguise” ranked fourth with a score of 3,385,401.

Finally, “Doctor X” rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,823,543.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” on Viki below:

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Catch up on “Family Register” here:

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Or start watching “Make Me Tingle” below!

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