Kim Woo Bin has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “GIFT”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

Kim Woo Bin explained why he chose “GIFT” as his next project, saying, “The writing was really good. I thought it would be an enjoyable story for people like me who aren’t particularly familiar with baseball while those who love the sport would enjoy it even more.”

Regarding the aspects of his character he focused on most, Kim Woo Bin said, “I focused on the moment Jung Min Yong realizes that the world he believes in isn’t necessarily the right one and begins to change, as well as the gradual shifts in his thoughts and emotions as the changed Min Yong meets the students of Dukchun High School.”

Kim Woo Bin also shared how he prepared to portray a baseball head coach. “I watched a lot of documentaries. By observing their appearances, actions, and mindsets, I gradually built another version of Jung Min Yong,” he said.

He added, “I also carefully considered what kind of outfits and hairstyle would best reflect Jung Min Yong’s character, developing his look piece by piece.”

Reflecting on what “GIFT” means to him, Kim Woo Bin said, “When I first met with the writers, we talked about how we hoped this project would become a ‘gift-like project’ for many people, just as its title suggests. Rather than having a particular image in mind, I hope viewers will remember the project in whatever way they feel while watching it.”

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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