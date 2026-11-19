SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled a new teaser for the first episode!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released teaser begins with Han Sun Woo on his way to work. Kang Yi Ji comments that he is “a fresh graduate with no intern experience.” Nevertheless, Han Sun Woo resolves, “I can do a good job.”

As tensions begin to escalate with a new fire incident, the head of the Korean branch of Chronic Motors Song Byeong Je (Jung Hae Kyun) comments, “Someone will have to take responsibility.” Despite all odds, Kang Yi Ji continues to showcase her capabilities and confidence, saying, “It’s okay. I’ll finish it in two days,” bringing a smile to Han Sun Woo’s face.

However, Kang Yi Ji eventually comes across a hurdle she cannot cross alone. As Kang Yi Ji allows herself to become vulnerable and ask, “Could you help me?” Han Sun Woo responds, “I’ll always be your person.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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