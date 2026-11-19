Lee Min Ho and Park Gyu Young will star in a new rom-com drama together!

On November 19, SBS announced that Lee Min Ho and Park Gyu Young have been confirmed for the upcoming drama “Virtual Love” (working title).

“Virtual Love” is an office romantic comedy that begins with the bold premise: “What if the boss I hate is actually my favorite idol?” It playfully depicts the precarious double life of Cha Wook Hyun, a cold-hearted game company director who unexpectedly transforms into a virtual idol, and Tak So Na, who despises him in reality but finds herself deeply infatuated with his virtual persona.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Cha Wook Hyun, the General Director of Division 1 at the game company En-Mable. While he is a perfectionistic and prickly workaholic, he unexpectedly debuts as Dan, the youngest member of a virtual idol group, and begins to confront the dreams he had long forgotten.

Park Gyu Young plays Tak So Na, an assistant manager in the Planning and Publishing Team 1 at En-Mable. She is a realistic office worker who is more passionate about her work than anyone else but absolutely detests her prickly boss Cha Wook Hyun. She eventually opens her eyes to the world of “fangirling” for the first time in her life after becoming captivated by the virtual idol Dan.

“Virtual Love” is slated to premiere in the second half of 2027. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Lee Min Ho in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy”:

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Also check out Park Gyu Young in “A Good Day to be a Dog”:

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