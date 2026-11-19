Upcoming film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jin Uk!

Based on a 2012 novel, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

Lee Jin Uk plays Ji Hoon, a man grappling with unresolved emotions following the end of a long-term relationship. Although his profession revolves around providing answers to every problem, he finds himself surprisingly ill-equipped to deal with his own breakup.

He attends a seven o’clock breakfast gathering where people with similar emotional wounds come together. There, he unexpectedly comes into possession of an item left behind by someone else in the wake of a breakup.

This encounter leads Ji Hoon to follow a stranger’s story and confront the feelings he has long avoided. His journey is expected to bring to mind the moment of separation that nearly everyone experiences at least once, offering a deeply relatable portrayal of heartbreak.

Lee Jin Uk brings depth to the character through a nuanced and restrained performance, delicately capturing the complex emotions concealed beneath Ji Hoon’s outwardly composed and easygoing demeanor.

Moving seamlessly between these contrasting facets, Lee Jin Uk convincingly portrays Ji Hoon’s emotional transformation as he reflects on the past and gradually moves toward a new beginning.

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” is set to hit theaters on December 30. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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