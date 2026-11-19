Netflix’s popular variety show “Physical: Asia” is returning for a second season!

On November 19, Netflix announced that “Physical: Asia 2 – Unbroken” will be released in 2027. Following the format of the first season, it will continue as an international competition where athletes from various Asian countries compete with their nation’s honor on the line.

Premiering in October 2025, “Physical: Asia” was the first international team competition in the “Physical” series. It met with global viewers by featuring quests that reflected the cultural characteristics of Korea and other Asian nations as well as the strategies and teamwork of the athletes. Season 2 is expected to scale up from the first season, featuring new quests and matchups. It will also further intensify the strategic battles unique to international competitions, involving newly joined athletes from various countries.

The international expansion of the “Physical” series also continues. “Physical: 100 – Mexico” and “Physical: 100 – Italy,” each produced by incorporating local culture and traditions, entered the Global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks after their release. Versions for the United States, France, and Sweden have also been confirmed, and “Physical: 100 – Mexico” has already been greenlit for a second season.

Producer Jang Ho Gi stated, “For Season 2, we have designed a world completely different from previous seasons and developed quests that could become the new signature of the ‘Physical’ series. Beyond simply increasing the scale, we plan to show new strategies, matchups, and unpredictable results that are only possible because it is an international competition.”

He added, “Please look forward to the battles that surpass Season 1 and the stories of the more powerful athletes who have newly joined for Season 2.”

“Physical: Asia 2 – Unbroken” will be released in 2027. Stay tuned!

Source (1)