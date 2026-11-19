“Family Matters 2” has unveiled the first look at its main cast!

“Family Matters” tells the story of a mother with the special ability to freely edit people’s memories. Using her powers, she teams up with her family to wreak havoc on bad guys. In Season 2, Young Soo’s (Bae Doona) family, who moves to a new city, begin to face the truth of the past, chase the root of evil, and set out for revenge.

With mom Young Soo at the center, taking charge of every situation, the family is now complete with the addition of Grandpa Kang Sung (Baek Yoon Sik), siblings Ji Hoon (Lomon) and Ji Woo (Lee Su Hyun), and Uncle Cheol Yong (Park Byung Eun).

Although they may still appear suspicious and unconventional to outsiders, their affection for one another and the lengths they are willing to go to protect each other are anything but ordinary. As Young Soo’s family grows into a true family, anticipation is building over the bold and unconventional plan they will set in motion through their relentless determination and ruthless teamwork.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the everyday lives of Young Soo’s family, which may appear ordinary at first glance but is anything but. From scenes of the family gathered around a table enjoying a relaxed moment to moments of them embracing one another tightly, the stills highlight just how close this eccentric family has become. Although they sometimes bicker and get caught up in absurd antics, they do not hesitate for a second when one of their own is threatened.

What stands out most, however, is the unexpected smile from Young Soo, who has rarely shown her emotions. Usually composed and stern, she has always done whatever it takes to protect her family. Yet, in their presence, she now allows herself to smile. It remains to be seen what decision Young Soo will make after confronting the truth about her past, particularly given her unwavering maternal devotion and determination to do whatever it takes to keep her family safe.

The addition of Uncle Cheol Yong also brings a new variable to the family’s otherwise harmonious daily life. Making an impression from the moment he appears with his unconventional looks and commanding presence, Cheol Yong is poised to bring a unique dynamic to the family.

“Family Matters 2” is slated to premiere on December 18 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Season 1 of “Family Matters” on Viki:

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