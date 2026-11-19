“The Remarried Empress” has released a new making-of video for episodes 5 and 6!

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Lee Jong Suk picking a rose amongst the flower, paying attention to the meaning behind the props. The actor further impresses the set with his horseback riding skills, even stopping and jumping off with ease. He remarks, “I have to work hard,” pretending to be shy and revealing that he only practiced for about two months beforehand. He jokes, “I thought I wouldn’t be able to go home if I didn’t practice.”

Between takes, Shin Min Ah takes care of her horse and smiles playfully at the making-of camera. Lee Jong Suk also adds, “Making-of camera, make some noise!”

When Lee Se Young ad-libs to Lee Jong Suk, “Why are you not speaking?” Lee Jong Suk playfully responds, “I’m an actor who tends to go by the script.” Despite their funny conversation, Lee Se Young and Lee Jong Suk talk as if they’re still in character. During rehearsals, Shin Min Ah also can’t help but smile at Lee Se Young’s adorable performance.

Meanwhile, Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jong Suk impress with their action sequence and attention to detail. Giving it their all, Ju Ji Hoon’s sword even goes flying while filming. Ju Ji Hoon further gives advice to Lee Jong Suk, while Lee Se Young shows support for Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon) as her character Rashta.

Watch the making-of video below!

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Remarried Empress” will be released on November 18 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jong Suk in “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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Also watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus“on Viki:

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