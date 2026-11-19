MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has released its first stills of Kim Shin Rock in character!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

Kim Shin Rock plays Dong Chi Young, the CEO of sports agency Donghaeng. Widely recognized as one of the baseball industry’s top agents, Dong Chi Young has a keen eye for assessing players’ potential and value, coupled with the drive and determination to make bold moves. Armed with meticulous strategies and strong negotiation skills, she has secured contracts for one high-profile player after another, firmly establishing her position in the industry.

She takes an active role in helping Kang Hae Hwan, a talented pitcher struggling through a slump, get his career back on track, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility and genuine affection for the players she represents. She also becomes a trusted mentor to Seo Hee Seung, who has embarked on a new career as a sports agent after working as a lawyer, offering guidance based on her own experience.

The newly released stills highlight the contrasting sides of Dong Chi Young’s personality. Standing with both hands on her hips and her gaze fixed straight ahead, Kim Shin Rock exudes the charisma of a confident executive who leads her organization with authority and determination.

In another still, she is seen sitting at her office desk with a bright smile, giving off a much warmer and more approachable impression. Together, the stills offer a glimpse into her multifaceted personality, which balances firm leadership with a relaxed and friendly demeanor.

The production team said Kim Shin Rock would showcase a new side of herself, distinct from the characters she has portrayed in previous projects. They added that her distinctive acting style and assured portrayal of complex characters bring to life a confident and compelling female leader who commands respect in the baseball industry. They also asked viewers to look forward to Kim Shin Rock’s transformation as she reveals the warmth and humanity beneath her character’s formidable exterior.

“On Your Ground” is scheduled to premiere in December.

While waiting, watch Kim Shin Rok in “Project Y” on Viki:

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