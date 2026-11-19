MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

In its early episodes, the drama depicted a tense battle over the truth between Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin), who presented completely opposing accounts of the same memory. As Min Joon Ho’s true nature is gradually exposed, the second half of the drama is expected to depict Kang Ji Sun and police officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon) fiercely fighting against the villainous Min Joon Ho.

The newly released stills depict officer Lee Hwa Young desperately trying to track down Min Joon Ho. In the photo below, Min Joon Ho is seen wearing a black hat and black mask as he warily surveys his surroundings with sharp eyes.

Previously, Min Joon Ho showed just how chillingly ruthless he could be by even using his own son Min Hyun Soo (Kang Ji Yong) to cover up his misdeeds. In the end, despite committing another heinous act against police officer Lee Hwa Young, Min Joon Ho managed to evade the police investigation unscathed. This raises concerns about what other crimes Min Joon Ho, who has proven so difficult to catch, might be planning while concealing his identity.

Other stills show Lee Hwa Young moving urgently through what appears to be the same location where Min Joon Ho is. Having resolved to catch Min Joon Ho no matter what, all eyes are on whether Lee Hwa Young will finally be able to track him down.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming seventh episode, Lee Hwa Young will meticulously follow every clue as she closes in on Min Joon Ho’s crimes. With Lee Hwa Young in pursuit and Min Joon Ho on the run, the tense standoff between the two will deliver intense suspense to viewers.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also check out Ok Ja Yeon in “The Ordinary Jackpot”:

Watch Now

Source (1)