Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, P.O, and Park Hae Jin have shared what viewers should look forward to in the upcoming season of “Good Partner”!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

Jang Nara returns as Cha Eun Kyung, the CEO of law firm Rebom. Reflecting on her return, Jang Nara said, “I truly hope to become your good partner through ‘Good Partner 2.’ As I take on the title role of ‘Good Partner’ for a second time, I’ve reflected on the partners I have in life. I hope that as viewers watch these partners, who may be family members or colleagues, face challenges, grow, and overcome difficulties together, they will reflect on who their own good partners are and how precious those relationships can be.”

She continued, “One of the series’ appeals, carried over from the previous season, is that every character is distinctly different. This season, the journey of my partner, Kang Hye Sung, as she overcomes challenges and grows, will be a key focus. Please look forward to ‘Good Partner 2’ and make sure to join us. We’ll be back with a variety of stories.”

Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Hye Sung, Cha Eun Kyung’s new partner. She described the upcoming season with the phrase “good chemistry,” explaining, “‘Good Partner 2’ is all about ‘good chemistry.’ It was always a joy to film on set. I chose ‘good chemistry’ because I hope the positive chemistry we shared during filming will also reach viewers. Please look forward to the fresh chemistry that emerges as new characters join the series. I also ask for your continued interest and support for ‘Good Partner 2’ and Hye Sung, the character I play.”

P.O returns as a more mature Jeon Eun Ho, who is expected to serve as a reliable source of support and a driving force at law firm Rebom. Choosing “sincerity” as his keyword for Season 2, he explained, “The series will show that sincerity always gets through.”

He continued, “‘Good Partner 2’ has great synergy. The strong teamwork established in the previous season, combined with the appeal of the new cast members, has created synergy beyond expectations. You can look forward to the new dynamics that emerge when these different characters come together.”

Park Hae Jin plays Park Tae Soo, Cha Eun Kyung’s rival. He chose “a good time” as one of the highlights of the series, saying, “I hope ‘Good Partner 2’ will give viewers a chance to share moments of empathy, laughter, and tears with us.”

He added, “We’re working to wrap up filming for ‘Good Partner 2’ safely and successfully. Please show Season 2 as much interest and love as you did the first season. Thank you.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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