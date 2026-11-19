“Happy Anding” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon) finally opened up about the guilt he had been carrying over Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul) and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin). As Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam) continued her efforts to prevent Asura from disbanding, Tae Gu’s long-hidden feelings came pouring out. Overwhelmed by guilt for feeling that he had taken 10 years of his precious friends’ lives away from them, he broke down in tears.

The new stills show Kang Tae Gu and Go Eun Young spending time together following his tearful confession. Go Eun Young beams with a bright smile, while a smile also spreads across Tae Gu’s face as he looks at her.

Their eye contact adds to the romantic tension, while Tae Gu’s flustered expression as she stands close to him makes the moment all the more intriguing.

After confiding in Go Eun Young about feelings he had never been able to share with anyone else, it remains to be seen whether this will be a turning point in their relationship.

Another still shows Han Jun Seo looking furious. He had given up medical school and left home to pursue his dream of performing with Asura alongside Kang Tae Gu. However, after hearing that the group is disbanding, Jun Seo’s father summons him home. Having already expressed his disappointment in Tae Gu for seemingly being ready to walk away from Asura without looking back, it raises curiosity about what plan Jun Seo will come up with to save the group.

The production team commented, “In Episode 4, a subtle change will take place in the relationship between Kang Tae Gu and Go Eun Young. In addition, Han Jun Seo’s unexpected actions, driven by his refusal to stand by and watch Asura disband, will surprise everyone.” They added, “Viewers can look forward to seeing whether Han Jun Seo’s decision will be enough to prevent Asura from breaking up.”

Episode 4 of “Happy Anding” will air on November 19 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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