“What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Spoilers

Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae make a special wager regarding their contract period. If Lee Eun Chae remains unshaken until the end, Kwon Do Hyuk has agreed to grant her any wish; conversely, if she wavers, she must comply with Kwon Do Hyuk’s demands. Desperate for victory, Kwon Do Hyuk prepares a meticulous strategy by requesting data from the AI Theo regarding what women find attractive in men.

Kwon Do Hyuk puts the seduction methods suggested by AI Theo into practice. He tries an aggressive approach, such as unbuttoning his white shirt and rolling up his sleeves to reveal his toned forearms while focusing on his work or suddenly stroking Lee Eun Chae’s hair. However, Lee Eun Chae disapproves of these behaviors and responds coldly.

Subsequently, Kwon Do Hyuk gifts her an expensive necklace to win her heart, but things take an unexpected turn. He cannot hide his embarrassment when Lee Eun Chae flatly rejects the gift and expresses her displeasure. Attention is focused on how Kwon Do Hyuk will react to Lee Eun Chae’s firm attitude, which defied the AI’s data predictions.

Episode 4 of “What a Boss Wants” will air on November 19 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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