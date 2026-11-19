MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin), the woman who insists she is telling the truth, will come face-to-face with a shocking secret she has never even imagined. This revelation is expected to once again deeply shake Kang Ji Sun, whose emotions have been in turmoil amid the rollercoaster of events following “that night” with Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok).

In the newly released stills, Kang Ji Sun stands alone with a seemingly startled expression. She appears to be lost in thought, or perhaps as though she has made up her mind about something.

The following photos offer a glimpse of her heightened emotions. Although her expression remains composed, her eyes look as though she could burst into tears at any moment, raising curiosity about what exactly has happened to her.

The production team remarked, “In the upcoming episode, the hidden stories of the people surrounding Kang Ji Sun will be revealed. This will come as a major shock to Kang Ji Sun. This shock will also have a significant impact on her as she faces off against Min Joon Ho,” adding, “Actress Seo Hyun Jin perfectly embodied the character of Kang Ji Sun.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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