Actor Ji Chang Wook and NCT WISH leader Sion are embarking on a trip to Japan together for a new travel variety show!

On November 19, it was announced that “Ojisan and the Flower Boy,” an original travel variety show co-produced by SLL JAPAN and streaming platform TELASA, will premiere exclusively in Japan on December 24.

The reality show follows Ji Chang Wook and Sion as they travel around Japan and get to know each other.

The five-episode series documents their three-day, two-night trip to Japan. The two visit Yamanashi and Odawara, traveling by train, strolling through the streets, and enjoying activities such as visiting cafes and going glamping.

Initially, the two feel somewhat awkward around each other due to their shy personalities, but they gradually grow closer as the trip goes on. The show will also capture the differences in their tastes and preferences stemming from their 15-year age gap and professional backgrounds.

Viewers can also look forward to candid moments from their trip, including Sion visiting places he has always wanted to see and the two appearing in their pajamas just after waking up. The program will offer a glimpse of their unfiltered everyday selves, away from the personas they usually show in dramas and on stage.

“Ojisan and the Flower Boy” will premiere exclusively on Japan’s TELASA on December 24, with its first two episodes dropping at 9 a.m. JST. Release plans for other countries will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)