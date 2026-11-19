Yoon Kyun Sang has shared his thoughts on his upcoming JTBC drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Yoon Kyun Sang plays Wang Mu, a collateral member of the royal family and a military official tasked with defending Wonju Fortress. A descendant of one of the founding contributors to the Goryeo Dynasty, Wang Mu is distantly related to the emperor. However, under pressure from the military regime, he is unable to remain in the capital and instead travels along the kingdom’s border regions while protecting Wonju Fortress. He also shares a heartbreaking past with Wang Hee (Claudia Kim), setting the stage for a complex story woven around love, survival, and power.

Explaining why he chose the project, Yoon Kyun Sang said, “The script and the character were incredibly appealing. My anticipation kept growing as I read the script, and I found it both grand in scale and heartwarming. I felt that working with such a wonderful director, writer, and cast would give me the opportunity to show a new side of myself through a character I hadn’t played before.”

He also put considerable effort into bringing his character to life. He explained, “Since historical dramas involve a lot of action, including horseback riding, swordplay, and martial arts, I did my best to prepare so I could perform them naturally. Some scenes involve acting on my own, while many others require coordinating with my fellow actors. We communicated a lot and took extra care to make sure no one got hurt.”

He continued, “I felt that Wang Mu’s personal history, love, pain, anger, and other inner emotions shouldn’t be portrayed in a one-dimensional way, so I tried to broaden the emotional range of the character while staying true to the image of Wang Mu.”

Yoon Kyun Sang added, “I spent a lot of time thinking about where the complex and subtle emotions within him came from and what drives him to act the way he does. Considering his relationships with the other characters and his position among them, Wang Mu is the character who can introduce the most variables into the story.”

Speaking about the Avalokitesvara Bead and survival, two of the drama’s central themes, he shared, “The Avalokitesvara Bead is one of the elements that cannot be left out of the story, and it carries a certain power and symbolism. I think survival is a keyword that applies not only to Wang Mu but to every character.”

Yoon Kyun Sang summed up “Sacred Jewel” in one word: “hope.” He explained, “It’s a story about characters pursuing their own goals and embarking on a long journey to achieve one shared objective. Along the way, they undergo countless changes and grow, while experiencing something deeply moving that words cannot fully describe. I hope that feeling will become a source of hope for everyone who watches.”

Finally, he shared, “This is a precious project that I worked on with truly wonderful people. Viewers will get to experience a new genre and story unlike anything they’ve seen before. I worked hard to take on a character I’ve never portrayed and show a new side of myself. I’m very excited about this drama myself, and I hope everyone enjoys watching it.”

“Sacred Jewel” will premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Yoon Kyun Sang in “Doctors” on Viki:

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