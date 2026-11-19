tvN’s upcoming variety show “Just Human Friends” has released a preview of its first episode!

“Just Human Friends” follows three pairs of celebrity friends—Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min, Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo, and MONSTA X’s Joohoney and TWICE’s Jeongyeon—as they travel together to celebrate their long-standing friendships. At their destination, they enjoy time together while sharing candid conversations and stories that only years of friendship can bring. The show is directed by producing directors Na Young Suk and Shin Gun Joon.

The newly released preview shows Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min, who have been friends for 20 years, sitting down with Joohoney and Jeongyeon, who have known each other for 10 years, as they try to guess the identities of the two remaining cast members.

Just as Lee Seo Jin, who is completely in the dark, casually asks, “Are they older than these two?” while referring to the mystery guests in informal speech, veteran actors Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo make their grand entrance. While the other cast members jump to their feet to greet them respectfully, Lee Seo Jin—who had been leaning back in his chair with one hand casually resting behind another chair and his legs crossed—quickly gets up and exclaims, “Oh!”

After all six cast members arrive in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, they set off for their accommodations. However, the journey gets off to a rocky start when Joohoney, who is in charge of navigation, gets confused about how to reach the tram stop. Despite Joohoney, Jeongyeon, Han Ji Min, and Lee Seo Jin repeatedly checking the map and carefully studying the signs, they keep heading in the wrong direction. The older cast members, who are following behind while dragging their luggage, eventually lose their patience, prompting Joohoney to apologize, “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”

Watch the teaser below:

“Just Human Friends” will premiere on November 27 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

Watch Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min in “Lee San, Wind of the Palace” on Viki below:

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