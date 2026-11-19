Updated November 20 KST:

BIGBANG has dropped new music!

On November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, BIGBANG surprise-released their new digital single “GiiiRIP,” which means “stand up” in Korean.

Co-written and co-composed by G-Dragon and Taeyang, “GiiiRIP” incorporates interpolations from “Milkshake,” written by C. Hugo and Pharrell Williams. Driven by hard-hitting beats and intense synths, the track delivers a bold message of self-assurance.

Reflecting BIGBANG’s remarkable journey, enduring influence, and commanding stage presence, “GiiiRIP” captures the electrifying impact of the group’s appearances—where a standing ovation feels less like a special gesture and more like an instinctive reaction to their presence.

Listen to “GiiiRIP” below:

Original Article:

BIGBANG is gearing up for a surprise release!

On November 20 at 12 a.m. KST, teaser images were revealed for the group’s new digital single, which will be released just 14 hours later at 2 p.m. KST.

Check out the images below!