Shin Min Ah has been winning over K-drama fans for years with her charm, versatility, and natural screen presence. From romantic comedies to historical dramas, she has taken on so many memorable roles that showcase just how talented she is. Here are some must-watch Shin Min Ah dramas to add to your list!

Cha Tae Woong (Lee Seung Gi) is a spoiled college student who dreams of becoming an action actor, much to his wealthy grandfather’s disapproval. After running away from his grandfather, he accidentally frees a legendary nine-tailed fox, Mi Ho (Shin Min Ah), who has been trapped in a painting for centuries. As the two become unlikely companions, Mi Ho hopes to experience life as a human and find love!

This series is considered a rom-com classic, and a big part of that is thanks to Shin Min Ah’s undeniable charm as Mi Ho. Her sassy, confident personality makes her such a fun presence on screen, and she really shows off her natural acting talents in this role. It’s easy to see why she won over so many fans and became such a beloved actress!

Watch the drama now:

Watch Now

Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub) is a personal trainer who meets a lawyer by the name of Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah). The two form an unlikely relationship as Young Ho becomes her personal trainer. Joo Eun is striving to lose weight and improve her overall health, which Young Ho is determined to help with. The two get to know each other very well and begin to realize their feelings for each other. In this process, Joo Eun also gets close to a couple of Young Ho’s closest friends.

Another memorable rom-com, this series gave fans the chance to see So Ji Sub and Shin Min Ah share the screen in a romantic storyline after having appeared together in several modeling campaigns. Their chemistry here is undeniable, and the two bring so much charm and passion to their roles. It’s hard not to root for their characters, and their pairing quickly became a fan favorite.

Watch the first episode here:

Watch Now

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, Eun Oh (Lee Joon Gi), a government official who can see ghosts, crosses paths with Arang (Shin Min Ah), a female ghost searching for answers regarding her past. When she asks him to help uncover the truth behind her death, the two become caught up in an unexpected journey together.

Shin Min Ah is so much fun to watch in this role, especially with Arang’s playful and mischievous personality. She brings a lot of charm to the character, and her chemistry with Lee Joon Gi makes their scenes together even more enjoyable. It’s a different side of Shin Min Ah that fans will definitely appreciate seeing!

Start watching here:

Watch Now

4. “Hometown Cha Cha Cha”

Shin Min Ah plays Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who quits her job in the city as a result of a fight she gets into with her boss. She goes to a small town to start fresh but finds herself getting into a lot of bad luck when she gets there, causing her to rely on the help of Hong Doo Shik, played by Kim Seon Ho. Doo Shik is a local resident who is technically unemployed but has a lot of odd jobs. He continually helps Hye Jin while she gets back on her feet and eventually opens up a practice in the small town.

Shin Min Ah is so charming in this series, and it’s easy to see why her performance won over so many viewers. She brings humor and emotion to her role, making her character so easy to root for. The romance is heartwarming, and the close-knit village community adds to the overall charm of the series. The story also touches on grief, loneliness, and mental health, giving it a little more depth.

5. “Chief of Staff”

Jang Tae Jun (Lee Jung Jae) is a former detective who has worked his way up to become a powerful political aide, but he has his sights set on something bigger. Meanwhile, Kang Seon Yeong (Shin Min Ah) is a rising politician and fellow lawmaker. The two are secretly dating in the complicated world of politics.

We get to see a different side of Shin Min Ah in this series, as she takes on a more serious and ambitious role. It’s a nice change from her usual romantic comedy characters, and she does a great job of portraying a woman navigating the challenges of the political world. The series was well received and even returned for a second season, making it a memorable project in her career.

6. “The Remarried Empress”

Navier (Shin Min Ah) is the elegant and intelligent Empress whose life takes a turn when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), takes a mistress and asks for a divorce. Rather than letting him have the final say, Navier decides to get remarried and chooses Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), a charming royal who has already fallen for her.

This is one of Shin Min Ah’s most highly anticipated roles, especially among fans of the popular webtoon. She does such a great job of capturing Navier’s elegance, intelligence, and strength, making her feel every bit like an Empress. It’s a more regal and commanding side of Shin Min Ah that viewers don’t always get to see, and she carries the role so effortlessly.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!