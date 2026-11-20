"What A Boss Wants" And "Happy Anding" Ratings Rise Slightly For 4th Episodes
“What a Boss Wants” and “Happy Anding” remain neck and neck in a tight race for Thursday drama ratings!
On November 19, both MBN’s “What a Boss Wants” and tvN’s “Happy Anding” enjoyed modest increases in viewership ratings for their fourth episodes.
According to Nielsen Korea, “What a Boss Wants” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.0 percent, while “Happy Anding” climbed to a nationwide average of 1.4 percent.
Watch the first four episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki below: