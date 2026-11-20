A2O LITE’s Vora is temporarily sitting out the group’s activities due to undergoing surgery.

On November 19, A2O Entertainment announced that earlier that day, Vora had gone to the hospital after experiencing “sudden abdominal pain.” There, she was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and informed that she needed to undergo surgery.

As a result, Vora will be sitting out A2O LITE’s pre-recording for Arirang TV’s “K-POPCON.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is A2O Entertainment. Today, A2O LITE member Vora visited the hospital due to sudden abdominal pain. After being examined, she was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and wound up undergoing surgery. Therefore, because we consider our artist’s health and recovery our top priority, we are informing you once again that she is unable to participate in the scheduled pre-recording for Arirang TV’s “K-POPCON.” We sincerely apologize for having to convey this sudden news to the fans who were waiting for the pre-recording, and we ask for your generous understanding. We are sincerely grateful for the warm interest and support you always give A2O LITE. We will take extra care to ensure that Vora gets plenty of rest and stability so that she can focus on her recovery, and we will do our utmost so that she can greet the fans again in good health. Thank you.

Get well soon, Vora!