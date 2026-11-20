Ahead of tonight’s premiere, “Good Partner 2” has released new stills capturing the beginning of Jang Nara and Kim Hye Yoon’s relationship!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released stills capture Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung clashing over an unpredictable divorce case in court. Unlike the defendant Park Na Yeon (Go Won Hee), who is visibly tense, Cha Eun Kyung appears remarkably confident as she steps into the courtroom, trusting in a “1 percent” chance of winning.

The contrast between the plaintiff Seo Ji Hoon (Yoon Bak), who remains calm despite Cha Eun Kyung’s unexpected argument, and the flustered Kang Hye Sung is also intriguing. However, Kang Hye Sung’s determination, as she clenches her fist and contemplates a clever move, suggests a formidable counterattack. Attention is focused on the truth behind this first divorce case and the outcome of the two lawyers’ confrontation.

The two are also captured outside the courtroom, where they are fierce rivals. Kang Hye Sung approaches with a bright smile to greet her, but Cha Eun Kyung’s subtle facial expression following an unexpected remark adds to the curiosity.

The production team stated, “The first episode will depict the different daily lives of Cha Eun Kyung, who has returned as a representative lawyer, and Kang Hye Sung, who is struggling in Gwangjin City,” and added, “The process of the two, now clashing over a divorce case, making the best choices for their respective clients will unfold in an interesting way. Please look forward to the tense banter amidst their fierce arguments as well as the subtle changes in their feelings toward each other.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, check out teasers for the drama below:

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Or binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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